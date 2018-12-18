Brexit: Theresa May prepares for worst-case ‘no deal’ scenario

Facing the 100-day Brexit countdown, UK’s Theresa May government has allocated an extra £2 billion to departments to deal with the worst-case eventuality of leaving the EU without a deal, as parliamentary politics stayed in a logjam over the issue.

The opposition Labour Party tabled a non-binding no-confidence motion against May on Monday night, with the possibility of ramping it up into a binding one against the government. A decision on the motion is expected on Tuesday. The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, lending urgency to preparations to deal with the imbroglio.

A no-deal scenario implies several crises, since EU rules and regulations affecting every aspect of life embedded in UK law over the decades will cease to be in force, with serious implications for trade, movement of people, security, and so forth.

Departments have already put in place emergency measures to stockpile medicines; many are produced in Europe and moved to the UK frictionless through borders. Rules governing flights will also be affected, besides new tariffs for goods imported from Europe, leading to price rise.

No-deal is one of the possibilities in the current impasse, given the fact that EU has ruled out fresh talks on the controversial withdrawal agreement that has no hope of being passed in parliament. Other scenarios include another referendum or another mid-term election.

May faced another tough day in the House of Commons on Monday, when she was accused of “running down the clock” by postponing vote on the agreement to the week beginning January 14, which many MPs see as forcing them to vote for the agreement to avoid the debilitating no-deal scenario.

Insisting that talks are on with EU to improve the terms of the agreement (which EU denies), May told MPs: “Let us not break faith with the British people by trying to stage another referendum”.

“Another vote which would do irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics, because it would say to millions who trusted in democracy, that our democracy does not deliver”.

“Another vote which would likely leave us no further forward than the last. And another vote which would further divide our country at the very moment we should be working to unite it”.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 18:03 IST