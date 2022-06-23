BRICS declaration: Members discussed Ukraine, back talks with Russia

Member nations of the BRICS grouping on Thursday issued a declaration saying they discussed the situation in war-torn Ukraine during the annul summit of the bloc and support talks between Russia and its eastern neighbour.

The Beijing declaration of the 14th Summit of BRICS, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, said, “We commit to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity of all states, stress our commitment to peaceful resolution of differences and disputes.”

“We have discussed the situation in Ukraine and recall our national positions as expressed at the appropriate fora, namely the UNSC and UNGA. We support talks between Russia and Ukraine. We've also discussed our concerns over the humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine.”

“We reiterate the need for all countries to cooperate in promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms and agree to continue to treat all human rights, including right to development in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing and with same emphasis.”

The member nations also expressed their support to efforts of the UN secretary general, UN agencies and ICRC to provide humanitarian assistance in accordance with the basic principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality established in the UN General Assembly resolution 46/182, the declaration read.

It also said the Afghan territory should not to be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists. “We strongly support a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasising respect for its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity.”

