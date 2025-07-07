BRICS blasts strikes on Iran as ‘illegal’: What does the statement say?

The BRICS bloc on Sunday condemned the recent military strikes on Iranian territory and called them a clear violation of international laws, without directly naming the United States or Israel. The declaration, though avoided naming any attacker, can be seen as a diplomatic victory for Tehran.(AP)

The statement, which was adopted at the conclusion of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, denounced the attacks on military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure.

"We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025," leaders said in a summit statement, according to AFP. "We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities," the bloc added.

The declaration, though avoided naming any attacker, can be seen as a diplomatic victory for Tehran, which has received limited regional or global support after a 12-day bombing campaign by the Israeli military, which culminated in US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

The BRICS gathering includes Israel's arch-foe Iran, but also nations like Russia and China, which have ties with Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was expected to attend the summit before the attacks on his country in June, sent his foreign minister Abbas Araghchi to the meeting in Rio.

BRICS diplomats had been in disagreement over how strongly to denounce Israel's bombing of Iran and its actions in Gaza, but ultimately strengthened their language at Tehran's request.

The strong language used, especially from countries like India and Brazil, signals a hardening of Global South sentiment against unilateral military actions.

The group's declaration, which also took aim at Israel's military actions in the Middle East, mentioned war-torn Ukraine just once.

About BRICS

BRICS was founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but last year, the group expanded to include Indonesia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to new members, the bloc has 10 strategic partner countries, a category created at last year’s summit that includes Belarus, Cuba, and Vietnam.

China’s President Xi Jinping did not attend a BRICS summit for the first time since he became his country’s leader in 2012.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will make an appearance via videoconference, continues to mostly avoid travelling abroad due to an international arrest warrant issued after Russia invaded Ukraine.