Israel to bomb Yemen ports: Mass evacuation warning sparks fear of escalation

Israel on Sunday issued an evacuation warning to civilians at three key Yemeni ports, stating possible upcoming strikes due to ongoing military activities in those areas. Israel named the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif as potential targets in an escalating conflict.(Reuters)

along with the Hodeidah power station, as potential targets in an escalating conflict.

The evacuation notice urges residents and workers to leave these strategic locations immediately, Reuters reported.

This evacuation warning comes amid growing military activities in Yemen after Israel launched a campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, disrupting global shipping routes.

After the warning, multiple small vessels attacked a ship in the Red Sea near Yemen's Al Hudaydah port, causing a fire on board and prompting the crew to abandon ship, UK Maritime Trade Operations said.

The vessels opened fire and launched self-propelled grenades at the ship, UKMTO said in a series of social posts citing a company security officer. It didn't identify the vessel.

Gaza ceasefire proposal

New details of the Gaza ceasefire proposal emerged on Sunday. Israel sent a negotiating team to Qatar before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited theWhite House to discuss an agreement.

Inside the territory, hospital officials said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 38 Palestinians.

"There are 20 hostages that are alive, 30 dead. I am determined, we are determined, to bring them all back. And we will also be determined to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said before departing, emphasising the goal of eliminating Hamas' military and governing power.

The proposal outlines plans for a 60-day ceasefire during which Hamas would hand over 10 living and 18 dead hostages, Israeli forces would withdraw to a buffer zone along Gaza's borders with Israel and Egypt, and significant amounts of aid would be brought in.

The document says United Nations agencies and the Palestinian Red Crescent would distribute the aid. It does not specify what would happen to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, the American organisation that has distributed food aid since May. Israel wants it to replace the UN-coordinated system.