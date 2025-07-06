Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ship attacked with gunfire, rocket-propelled grenades in Red Sea off Yemen: UK

ByMajid Alam
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 06:19 PM IST

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the ship had returned fire and that the “situation is ongoing.”

A ship was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen by armed men firing guns and launching rocket-propelled grenades, Associated Press quoting British military group said on Sunday.

People walk on the beach as a container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal.(For representation/Reuters)
People walk on the beach as a container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal.(For representation/Reuters)

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the ship had returned fire and that the “situation is ongoing," the report said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack even as the authorities are investigating it.

Yemen's Houthi rebel group has been launching missile and drone attacks against commercial and military ships in the region against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The Houthis have targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since November 2023, sinking two ships and killing four sailors.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Ship attacked with gunfire, rocket-propelled grenades in Red Sea off Yemen: UK
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On