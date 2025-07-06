Ship attacked with gunfire, rocket-propelled grenades in Red Sea off Yemen: UK

A ship was attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen by armed men firing guns and launching rocket-propelled grenades, Associated Press quoting British military group said on Sunday. People walk on the beach as a container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal.(For representation/Reuters)

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the ship had returned fire and that the “situation is ongoing," the report said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack even as the authorities are investigating it.

Yemen's Houthi rebel group has been launching missile and drone attacks against commercial and military ships in the region against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The Houthis have targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since November 2023, sinking two ships and killing four sailors.