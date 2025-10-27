Brigitte Macron named Jean-Michel in tax documents? Spokesperson explains fiasco

Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, has been the subject of wild rumors and fake news over the last year. The most prominent of the false claims about her - that she was born a male and later transitioned to male- has come back to haunt her again in a bizarre way. Brigitte Macron looks on during a State Banquet.(via REUTERS)

Now, a spokesperson of Brigitte Macron has said that her tax documents were hacked in 2024 and her name was altered to Jean-Michel Macron, to reflect that she is purportedly male. Tristan Bomme revealed that the change was noticed while the French First Lady was filing her taxes back in September 2024.

“Like many French people, Madame Macron logged into her personal account on the tax website," Bomme said. “She logs into the system and sees that it does not say Brigitte Macron, but Jean-Michel Macron.”

The statement from the Macrons comes as 10 people face trial in the case of "sexist cyberbullying" against Brigitte Macron. It also includes US-based far-right influencer, Candace Owens.

This story is being updated.