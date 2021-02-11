Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup: UK foreign secretary Raab
Raab said that the international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and will hold those responsible to account.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Britain is "urgently looking" at further measures it can apply to Myanmar under its own sanctions regime, said its foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.
"The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold those responsible to account," Raab said on Twitter, adding that he welcomed steps taken by the United States which "send a strong message to the military regime".
