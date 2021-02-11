Home / World News / Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup: UK foreign secretary Raab
world news

Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup: UK foreign secretary Raab

Raab said that the international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and will hold those responsible to account.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a face mask as he arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London.(AP)

Britain is "urgently looking" at further measures it can apply to Myanmar under its own sanctions regime, said its foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.

"The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold those responsible to account," Raab said on Twitter, adding that he welcomed steps taken by the United States which "send a strong message to the military regime".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom myanmar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP