Home / World News / Britain denounces abuses 'on industrial scale' in China's Xinjiang
world news

Britain denounces abuses 'on industrial scale' in China's Xinjiang

Raab, in a recorded speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, called for U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet or another independent expert to be given "urgent and unfettered access" to the remote western region.
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain,(Reuters)

Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday denounced torture, forced labour and sterilisations that he said were taking place against Muslim Uighurs on an "industrial scale" in China's Xinjiang region.

Raab, in a recorded speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, called for U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet or another independent expert to be given "urgent and unfettered access" to the remote western region.

"The situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale," he told the Geneva forum where China is among the 47 member states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
britain china xinjiang
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP