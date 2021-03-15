Home / World News / Britain imposes fresh sanctions on 6 members of Syrian regime
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:37 PM IST
British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, speaks at a press conference with Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Qamaruddin at Khartoum International Airport, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Sudan's state news agency said Raab is in the Sudanese capital to discuss bilateral relations and tensions along the border with Ethiopia. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)(AP)

Britain said Monday it was imposing new sanctions on Bashar al-Assad’s regime, including asset freezes and travel bans on the Syrian dictator’s close allies.

The announcement came on the 10th anniversary of the start of the Syrian uprising. The six sanctioned individuals include Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, presidential adviser Luna al-Shibl, and two military generals who Britain said were responsible for the violent repression of civilians by troops under their command.

The Foreign Office said they also include two prominent businessmen, one of whom, Yassar Ibrahim, allegedly “acts as a front" for the “personal hold on the Syrian economy” wielded by Assad and his wife, Asma, while millions of Syrians go without food.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Assad regime for subjecting the Syrian people “to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform.”

“Today we are holding six more individuals from the regime to account for their wholesale assault on the very citizens they should be protecting,” Raab said in a statement.

The sanctions were the first against the Syrian leadership under Britain’s new autonomous sanctions regime after Brexit.

