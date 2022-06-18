Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Britain must keep up support for Kyiv amid 'Ukraine fatigue': PM Boris Johnson
world news

Britain must keep up support for Kyiv amid 'Ukraine fatigue': PM Boris Johnson

"The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win," Johnson told reporters on his arrival back in Britain from a visit to Kyiv.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons at Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, on June 17, 2022. (via Reuters)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 03:26 PM IST
Reuters |

It is important Britain continues to show it is supporting Ukraine for the long haul, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, warning of a risk of "Ukraine fatigue" as the war drags on.

"The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win," Johnson told reporters on his arrival back in Britain from a visit to Kyiv.

Some members of his Conservative Party had criticised him for making the trip instead of attending a conference in northern England.

"When Ukraine fatigue is setting in, it is very important to show that we are with them for the long haul and we are giving them the strategic resilience that they need," Johnson said.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP