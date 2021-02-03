Home / World News / Britain must urgently stamp out coronavirus mutations, says health secretary Hancock
world news

Britain must urgently stamp out coronavirus mutations, says health secretary Hancock

He added that actions already taken would help to contain any outbreak, such as the introduction of enhanced contact tracing.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock wearing a face mask leaves Downing Street in London, Britain.(Reuters)

It is imperative that Britain stamps out any mutations of the novel coronavirus that have been detected in recent days and actions already taken to step up testing and contract tracing will help, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

"It is absolutely critical that where we find them, we absolutely stamp on it," he told Sky News, after Britain detected cases of the South African variant that were not linked to international travel.

He added that actions already taken would help to contain any outbreak, such as the introduction of enhanced contact tracing, mass community testing and clear instructions for people in those areas where cases are detected to stay at home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 matt hancock britain
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP