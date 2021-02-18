Home / World News / Britain sanctions Myanmar generals for post-coup rights violations
world news

Britain sanctions Myanmar generals for post-coup rights violations

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Demonstrators hold posters depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a march to protest against the military coup in Myanmar, in central Tokyo, Japan.(REUTERS)

Britain on Thursday announced it was imposing sanctions on three generals in Myanmar for serious human rights violations following the military coup in the southeast Asian country.

The UK's foreign ministry said in a statement that it was imposing sanctions on the senior generals, two of whom head the ministries of defence and home affairs, and had begun work to stop UK businesses working with the Myanmar junta.

