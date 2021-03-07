Home / World News / Britain will do all it can to secure permanent release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe: PM
"Pleased to see the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag, but her continued confinement remains totally unacceptable," Johnson said on Twitter.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:52 PM IST
"She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK, and we continue to do all we can to achieve this," Johnson said. (via Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Sunday to do all he could to secure the permanent release of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

"She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK, and we continue to do all we can to achieve this."

