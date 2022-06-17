Britain's Boris Johnson in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian president
The meeting was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns and is Johnson's latest show of support for Zelenskyy since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Published on Jun 17, 2022 08:28 PM IST
Reuters |
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday, his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia's invasion.
Johnson, who has been vocal in his support of Zelenskyy, posted a picture of himself with the Ukrainian president, with the words "Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again".
