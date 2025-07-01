Britain's Crown Estate, which manages King Charles’s public property, reports profit of £1.15 billion

The Crown Estate which manages King Charles’s public property, reported an annual profit of 1.15 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) on Tuesday, similar to the previous year with the offshore wind leases its biggest source of revenue. According to the company statement, the net revenue profits was 1.15 billion pounds for the year between April 1 2024 and March 31 2025. (Reuters)

The Crown Estate is made up of tracts of land and most of the Britain’s sea bed.

It is an independently run, commercial business, whose profits goes to the UK Treasury and are seen as the benchmark for the level of public funding for the royal family.

Most of the revenue (1.07 billion pounds) came from the offshore wind farm leasing tender. However the revenue from leasing rounds is expected to drop to 25 million pounds a year from January 2026 as more projects move to the development stage, said the Crown Estate.

Dan Labbad, CEO of the Crown Estate, said in a briefing with journalists that they “ always knew the boost to our profits due to offshore wind leasing option fees from Round four was short term, and we expect this year to be the high point for these returns."

Offshore wind boosts earnings

For Britain, their largest source of electricity last year was wind power both on and offshore, providing around 30 per cent of the country's power. The wind costs offshore has risen in past few years with the rising inflation and supply chain bottlenecks, leading to the cancellation of some projects.

In June, the Crown Estate said that the Equinor and Gwynt Glas won seabed leases to build floating wind farms in the Celtic Sea in its latest lease auction round 5. Labbad said revenues from this round were expected to show materially from the early- to mid-2030s.

The running cost of the royal household and travel cost is covered by the sovereign grant that Britain’s monarchy receives, which is currently set at 12% of the profit from the Crown Estate. The grant amount for 2025-2026 will be 132 million pounds, government documents showed.

(With Inputs from Reuters)