Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not Covid-19-related, infection.
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, has left the London hospital where he has been staying for treatment, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.

The 99-year-old transferred briefly to another London hospital at the start of this month where he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

