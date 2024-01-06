British Airways attendant dies in front of passengers just before take off

A British Airways flight attendant collapsed in front of passengers just as the plane was about to take off from London's Heathrow Airport on New Year's Eve for Hong Kong. The 52-year-old flight attendant collapsed in the back of the aircraft as the plane's door were locked and passengers were sitting in their seats. It was reported that a passenger trained in first aid tried to save the man but the flight attendant died at the scene. The flight was later cancelled due to a "medical emergency". Ground staff near a passenger aircraft, operated by British Airways Plc, at Heathrow Airport Terminal 5, in London, UK.(Bloomberg)

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crew, a patient was pronounced dead at the scene," the London Ambulance Service said while British Airways said, “Our thoughts are with our colleagues' family and friends at this difficult time.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This is the second British Airways flight attendant to die in recent weeks after another crew member was found dead in his hotel room on December 23 in between flights, Fox News reported.

"Crew are frantic. These were two healthy people who suddenly dropped dead. There were no reported underlying health issues. The crew were family men, and leave devastated families in shock and disbelief. It has been a traumatic festive period for BA's flying team. Everyone is deeply upset," a source told The Sun about the deaths.

Meanwhile, last year a 73-year-old woman aboard a British Airways flight suffered a heart attack mid-air. In June 2023, a British man also died on a flight from London to New York after suffering an asthma attack.