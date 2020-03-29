e-paper
Home / World News / British govt ‘very concerned’ over coronavirus crisis, Wuhan eases travel curbs: Top global Covid-19 updates

British govt ‘very concerned’ over coronavirus crisis, Wuhan eases travel curbs: Top global Covid-19 updates

The British government said it is “very concerned” following the latest figures which show more than 1,000 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus

world Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) lift a patient into an ambulance while wearing protective gear as the outbreak of coronavirus disease continues in New York City, US.
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) lift a patient into an ambulance while wearing protective gear as the outbreak of coronavirus disease continues in New York City, US.(REUTERS)
         

According to the World Health Organisation, the coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 600,000 people across the globe while over 26,000 people succumbed to death.

The virus has badly battered the United States, which is rising as the new epicentre of the infection in the world. European nations like Italy, Spain, France and Germany are also struggling to contain the rising number of new cases and fatalities.

Here are key Covid-19 developments from across the globe.

1. The US leads with 121,478 Covid-19 cases followed by Italy, China and Spain.

2. The death toll in America has crossed 2,000, doubling in three days. President Trump said he might impose a quarantine on New York, parts of New Jersey and Connecticut to protect other states.

3. Italy’s death toll surges to 889 in 24 hours, highest since the beginning of the outbreak.

4. New York City’s 911 emergency call system overwhelmed by calls from suspected Covid-19 patients

5. Experts say lack of extensive testing and isolation may have led to exponentially high Covid 19 cases in NYC

6. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro says Brazilians natural immunity will protect them against Covid-19. He said protecting economy more important than social distancing

7. Travel restrictions are being eased in Wuhan in China.

8. A prominent US hospital in Houston has infused the blood of a patient, who has recovered from Covid-19, into a critically ill patient, becoming the first medical facility in the country to try the experimental therapy.

9. The British government said it is “very concerned” following the latest figures which show more than 1,000 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus, senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

10. Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has recovered from novel coronavirus, she said Saturday. “I am feeling so much better and have received the all-clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

