Ed Moran, an expert at University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust, said Smith “had active virus in his body” throughout.(AP | Representational image)
British man had Covid-19 for 10 months in a row, tested positive 43 times

Dave Smith, a retired driving instructor from Bristol, said he tested positive 43 times, and had been hospitalised as many as seven times.
Agencies | , London
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:14 AM IST

A 72-year-old British man tested positive for the Covid-19 for 10 months in what is thought to be the longest recorded case of continuous infection, researchers said on Thursday.

Dave Smith, a retired driving instructor from Bristol, said he tested positive 43 times, and had been hospitalised as many as seven times.

“I’d resigned myself, I’d called the family in, made my peace with everybody, said goodbye,” he told BBC. Ed Moran, an expert at University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust, said Smith “had active virus in his body” throughout.

Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
