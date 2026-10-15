Massive fire breaks out at Los Angeles three-story apartment building, mass evacuation underway
A fire that began in the basement of a three-story East Hollywood residence early Thursday spread across all three levels.
A massive blaze erupted at a three-level residential structure located in Los Angeles during the early morning hours of Thursday, necessitating the evacuation of occupants and mobilizing a substantial contingent of firefighting personnel to the scene, NY Post reported.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire originated in the subterranean level of the edifice situated on Kingsley Drive in East Hollywood, commencing shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Los Angeles fire update
Approximately 160 firefighting personnel responded to the structure to combat the fire, which rapidly extended to residential units across all three levels. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that flames were also propagating through the building's interior wall cavities.
Aerial documentation captured by AIR7 depicted dense smoke emanating from the structure as fire discharged from windows in multiple residential units.
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Female occupant rushed to hospital
Fire department officials reported that a female occupant who was present within the building was conveyed to a medical facility. Her medical status has not been disclosed.
The fire is anticipated to generate traffic disturbances throughout the adjacent region, and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternative pathways.
Vehicular traffic throughout the region is expected to experience disruptions due to the fire incident. Motorists are advised to use alternative transportation routes.
Investigation is underway to determine the underlying cause of the fire.
California wildfire threat prompts power shutoffs
Extensive regions throughout California are anticipated to experience hazardous fire weather conditions commencing Thursday, with the potential for thousands of residents to experience power outages as utility companies implement preventative measures to mitigate wildfire ignition risks during the forecasted period of elevated temperatures and strong winds, which are projected to persist through Saturday, AP reported.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who has encountered scrutiny regarding her municipality's handling of the catastrophic fires occurring in 2025, announced that she has instructed the fire department to position personnel and resources in advance of the anticipated wind events. Additionally, the fire department has solicited support from the state's emergency services division, according to her statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More