Massive fire breaks out at Los Angeles three-story apartment building, mass evacuation underway

A massive blaze erupted at a three-level residential structure located in Los Angeles during the early morning hours of Thursday, necessitating the evacuation of occupants and mobilizing a substantial contingent of firefighting personnel to the scene, NY Post reported. A fire that started in the basement of a three-level residential building on Kingsley Drive spread through apartments and interior wall cavities early Thursday. (Unsplash)

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire originated in the subterranean level of the edifice situated on Kingsley Drive in East Hollywood, commencing shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Los Angeles fire update Approximately 160 firefighting personnel responded to the structure to combat the fire, which rapidly extended to residential units across all three levels. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that flames were also propagating through the building's interior wall cavities.

Aerial documentation captured by AIR7 depicted dense smoke emanating from the structure as fire discharged from windows in multiple residential units.

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Female occupant rushed to hospital Fire department officials reported that a female occupant who was present within the building was conveyed to a medical facility. Her medical status has not been disclosed.

The fire is anticipated to generate traffic disturbances throughout the adjacent region, and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternative pathways.

Vehicular traffic throughout the region is expected to experience disruptions due to the fire incident. Motorists are advised to use alternative transportation routes.

Investigation is underway to determine the underlying cause of the fire.

California wildfire threat prompts power shutoffs Extensive regions throughout California are anticipated to experience hazardous fire weather conditions commencing Thursday, with the potential for thousands of residents to experience power outages as utility companies implement preventative measures to mitigate wildfire ignition risks during the forecasted period of elevated temperatures and strong winds, which are projected to persist through Saturday, AP reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who has encountered scrutiny regarding her municipality's handling of the catastrophic fires occurring in 2025, announced that she has instructed the fire department to position personnel and resources in advance of the anticipated wind events. Additionally, the fire department has solicited support from the state's emergency services division, according to her statement.