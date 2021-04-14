Home / World News / British PM Johnson reduces length of India trip over Covid
British PM Johnson reduces length of India trip over Covid

"We've been in close contact with the Indian government about the PM's upcoming visit in light of the Covid situation in India. As a result of these discussions the prime minister has made the decision to reduce the length of the visit," he told reporters.
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Boris Johnson has reduced the length of his trip to India later this month(Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reduced the length of his trip to India later this month because of the Covid-19 situation in the country, his spokesman said on Wednesday, adding he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This programme will be focused on high level discussions with the Indian government and Indian business leaders," he said, adding that the bulk of the programme would now take place on April 26.

