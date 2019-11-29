e-paper
British police say dealing with shooting incident at London Bridge

London ambulance service said it had crews at the scene.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:12 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (AP)
         

British police say they’re dealing with an incident on London Bridge, and witnesses have reported hearing gunshots.

The Metropolitan Police force tweeted that officers were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.”

A BBC reporter said he heard shots being fired and saw someone on the ground.

 

Police could be seen ushering people away from the northern end of the bridge, which links the city’s business district with the south bank of the River Thames.

City of London Police, the force responsible for the business district, urged people to stay away from the area.

British police say dealing with shooting incident at London Bridge
