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British Sikh Association plans war memorial at Southall park

British Sikh Association plans war memorial at Southall park

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:41 pm IST
PTI |
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London, The British Sikh Association has submitted a planning application to erect a memorial at Southall in west London to commemorate the contributions of the community in both World Wars and inspire a new generation of British Sikhs.

British Sikh Association plans war memorial at Southall park

Lord Rami Ranger, chair of the association, said a sculptor from Rajasthan has been commissioned as fundraising is underway to raise an estimated 1,00,000 pounds for the proposed memorial at Manor House Grounds in the predominantly Punjabi suburb of London.

The plans are now with the Ealing Council and open for public consultation until the end of this month, with a decision from the councillors expected by the end of May.

"We are in the hands of the council and have everything ready to be greenlit once we have the planning permission," said Ranger.

"The vision behind the project is to bring respect for Sikhs in the UK by showcasing how they sacrificed their lives for the King and country at a difficult time. They made up just 2 per cent of the population but contributed over 23 per cent soldiers in both wars and disproportionately stood out with the bravery medals won.

"Southall has a strong Sikh heritage. A sensitively designed memorial contributes positively to inclusive placemaking and strengthens community cohesion," the British Sikh Association's application states.

The memorial will be made up of a 1.8-metre-tall bronze statue of a Sikh soldier, with an engraving on the stone expected to read: "Sikh soldiers of the British Indian army who fought in the two World Wars."

The memorial creates a dignified space for reflection and annual commemorations, potentially including participation by veterans and community groups, the application proposes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
southall london memorial
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