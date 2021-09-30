Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship, this is how she reacted

Pop Star Britney Spears 'burst into tears' after hearing that a Los Angeles court suspended her father James Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, celebrity news magazine Page Six reported on Thursday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears saying that the arrangement “reflects a toxic environment”.

Page Six quoted a source as saying that Britney was in "shock" and "at loss of words" but jumping with joy after the verdict. "She hasn't felt joy like this in 13 years," the report further said quoting the insider.

Judge Penny agreed with a petition from Britney and her attorney that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The decision comes months after the Britney Spears pleaded for her father's removal in dramatic court hearings, saying, “I want my life back.”

“The current situation is untenable,” the judge said after hearing arguments from both sides.

Britney Spears was not present at the hearing and did not participate in any way. Her father connected remotely but did not speak during the proceedings.

With no objections to ending the conservatorship, Penny is likely to terminate it at a November 12 hearing, restoring the singer's life and money choices to her after years of increasingly vocal calls to #FreeBritney that she eventually joined.

John Zabel, an accountant, has been appointed in James Spears' place and will be the temporary conservator until December 31.

James sought the conservatorship in 2008 and had been its primary controller and biggest champion. He reversed course in recent weeks, asking the judge to end the conservatorship immediately, arguing that would render his removal pointless.

The conservatorship was established when Britney Spears began to have public mental struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.

(With inputs from agencies)