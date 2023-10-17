Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brussels shooting: Suspected shooter who killed two Swedes arrested, says prosecutors

AFP |
Oct 17, 2023 12:41 PM IST

Belgian police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of having gunned down two Swedish football fans in an attack in Brussels.

Belgian police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of having gunned down two Swedish football fans in an attack in Brussels, a spokesman for the federal prosecutors' service said.

A police officer stands guard in Brussels on October 16, 2023.(AFP)

Spokesman Eric Van Duyse told AFP officers "opened fire" as they apprehended the man in the Schaerbeek area of the city, but did not say if the suspect was wounded.

Topics
sweden shooting
