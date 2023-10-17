Brussels shooting: Suspected shooter who killed two Swedes arrested, says prosecutors
AFP |
Belgian police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of having gunned down two Swedish football fans in an attack in Brussels, a spokesman for the federal prosecutors' service said.
Spokesman Eric Van Duyse told AFP officers "opened fire" as they apprehended the man in the Schaerbeek area of the city, but did not say if the suspect was wounded.
