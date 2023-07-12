Bubble trouble! Teen pranksters turn Missouri city hall fountain into foamy fiasco, authorities respond

Authorities in a St. Louis suburb in Missouri are on a mission to track down two teenage girls who orchestrated a mischievous prank that transformed a City Hall fountain into a frothy bubble bath. The escapade, caught on surveillance footage, resulted in a bubbly spectacle and an expensive cleanup operation for the town. Authorities in a St. Louis suburb in Missouri are on a mission to track down two teenage girls who orchestrated a mischievous prank that transformed a City Hall fountain into a frothy bubble bath.(For2Now)

The incident unfolded in front of Webster Grove City Hall just before a lively Fourth of July parade, as two mischievous teens brazenly poured laundry detergent into the fountain, unleashing a cascade of bubbles. The fountain quickly filled with approximately four inches of foam, and suds playfully shot out from the top, much to the amusement of onlookers who gleefully captured photos and even scooped up bubbles.

Costly Prank Takes Its Toll

While the prank seemed harmless on the surface, city officials were quick to point out the financial and environmental consequences. Webster Groves City Manager Dr. Marie Peoples emphasized that the soapy spectacle incurred costs for the taxpayers. Special chemicals and draining of the fountain are required to clean up the mess, wasting water and posing a setback to the city's sustainability efforts.

Image from security footage of Grove City Hall fountain.(For2Now)

This act of mischief is not an isolated incident, as similar pranks have occurred multiple times over the years. Each occurrence demands the attention of city employees and resources. Detective Paul Boudreau of the Webster Groves Police noted that the fountain-soaking requires around four hours of work from the public works department, involving additional chemicals to quell the suds.

Frustrated by the repeated pranks, authorities decided to release surveillance footage of the suspects in hopes of putting an end to the ongoing bubble-related mayhem.

Foamy Felons

Law enforcement is now actively seeking the teenage pranksters responsible for turning the City Hall fountain into a bubbly fiasco. The released surveillance video aims to generate leads and discourage future acts of vandalism that disrupt public property and drain valuable resources.

