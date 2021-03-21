Home / World News / Bulgaria Covid-19 hospitalisations jump to record high
A surge in infections in the third Covid wave has prompted the Bulgarian government to close schools, nurseries, restaurants, big shops and gyms from Monday for 10 days ahead of the April 4 parliamentary election.
Reuters
A man walks past a poster, illustrating a medic in a replica of Michelangelo's Pieta, placed on a wall near vaccination centre at Pirogov hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Sofia, Bulgaria.(Reuters)

The number of coronavirus patients in Bulgarian hospitals has risen to 8,545, the highest level since the start of the pandemic last March, official health data showed on Sunday.

With 2,541 new cases in the past 24 hours, the country of 7 million people has reported 302,480 cases and 11,966 deaths in total.

