Bus accident kills 6 Indonesians on Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Six Indonesians on a Muslim pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan have died in a bus crash and 14 others were injured, Indonesia's foreign ministry said on Friday. The accident happened about 150 kilometres (93 miles) outside of Jeddah on Thursday(Pixabay/Representative)

The accident happened about 150 kilometres (93 miles) outside of Jeddah on Thursday, when the bus flipped and caught fire after a collision, the ministry said in a statement.

The injured were being treated in hospital, the ministry said, adding it had notified families of all the victims, who had been taking part in an Umrah pilgrimage.

Also read: Saudi Arabia frees prisoners in apparent easing of crackdown

Indonesia is the world's biggest Muslim-majority country and around 1 million citizens make the Umrah pilgrimage every year in Saudi Arabia, which hosts Islam's two holiest sites in Mecca and Medina.

The Umrah can be performed at any time and is a voluntary pilgrimage for Muslims.