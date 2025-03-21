Nagpur violence: Muslim leaders call for impartial probe, blame police inaction

Members of the Muslim community in Nagpur have condemned the violence in Vidarbha’s largest city earlier this week and sought an impartial probe into it, claiming that timely action by police could have prevented it. Muslim leaders in Nagpur condemned the violence in the city and called for an impartial probe(PTI)

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, they said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should meet representatives of both communities in a bid to establish peace.

Also Read: Nagpur violence: ‘Attackers will be dug out from graves', says Devendra Fadnavis

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on Monday evening after rumours began circulating about a ‘chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

Also Read: Nagpur violence: Prime accused Fahim Khan among six booked for sedition

“Efforts are being made to provoke the Muslim community through various means in the last two to three years. A minister has been continuously raising the topic of Aurangzeb. The Muslim community has no connection to Aurangzeb and has remained calm,” Dr Mohammad Awes Hasan said at the press conference.

He alleged that right-wing outfits burnt a ‘chadar’ with Islamic verses on it which prompted members of the Muslim community to approach the police demanding action against them. However, when police did not take any step, some of them became agitated, he said.

Also Read: ASI covers Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after Nagpur violence

A few of those who spoke at the press conference appreciated the efforts made by the police to restore normalcy but alleged that some innocent persons had been arrested as part of the probe into the violence.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Minorities Commission chief Pyare Khan held a meeting on Thursday, which was attended by the police commissioner and district collector, among others.

No action should be taken against innocent persons, he urged police.

He also asked the administration to relax curfew in Mominpura and nearby localities as Ramzan is underway and business was being affected.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCP rank officers, were injured in Monday's violence.

Police have booked Fahim Khan, the key accused in the violence, and five others on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media, as per police. Curfew was lifted or relaxed in parts of the city three days after the violence.