Nagpur violence: ‘Attackers will be dug out from graves', says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the attackers of Nagpur violence will be "dug out from their graves".

Fadnavis was speaking in the Maharashtra legislative assembly following the outrage over the rioters allegedly touching a woman constable inappropriately and trying to disrobe her during the violence.

The chief minister said the mob hurled stones and petrol bombs, injuring 33 police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers. "Those who attacked police during the arson in Nagpur will be dug out from their graves. Attacks on police are unpardonable. They will get the strictest punishment. We won't spare them," PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying in his reply to a debate on the budgetary demands of the Home department headed by him.

Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, said the situation in the city is calm now.

"Nagpur is known for peace and communal harmony. No riot occurred in the city after 1992. The violence was planned by some people. Only a replica of Aurangzeb's grave was burnt (during the VHP's protest). We have verified that no ayat (verses from the Quran) was burnt. But rumours were spread deliberately," he said.

Nagpur violence ‘mastermind’ arrested

The Nagpur Police arrested Minorities Democratic Party (MDP) leader Fahim Shamim Khan, said to be the mastermind behind the violence that erupted in central Nagpur late Monday night, officials told HT.

Khan was arrested after his name was included in a first information report (FIR) registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station. The 18-page FIR named him as one of the prime accused.

Police also released a video of Khan, purportedly delivering an inflammatory speech.

“Police have so far arrested 54 people in connection with the Nagpur violence,” Maharashtra minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said, stressing that attacks on police personnel will be dealt with strictly.

‘Aurangzeb is irrelevant’: RSS

RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said that any form of violence is detrimental to the society's well-being.

"Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society and I think police have taken cognizance of it and so they will get into the details," Ambekar said. To a question on whether Aurangzeb, who died 300 years ago, was relevant today and if his tomb should be removed. I think (he is) not relevant," PTI quoted Ambekar as saying.