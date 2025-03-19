Nagpur violence shocker: FIR claims accused molested woman police officer, made obscene gestures

An on-duty female police officer was allegedly molested by a man during Maharashtra’s Nagpur violence, a First Information Report registered in this regard stated on Wednesday. Nagpur: Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singhal interacts with the media at the Chitnis park area where riots took place, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 18, 2025.(PTI)

The Nagpur violence accused, the FIR said, also made obscene gestures and misbehaved with some other women, including police personnel, during the incident, which reportedly began around 4pm on March 17 and continued until approximately 11.30pm, The Indian Express reported.

The Times of India reported that the accused also touched the body and the uniform of the cop, who is said to be a member of the riot control squad.

The FIR was registered two days after violence broke out in several parts of Nagpur amid a row over the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Aurangabad. The riots spread due to rumours of a right-wing group burning the Quran, the holy book of the Muslim community, news agency PTI reported.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal were protesting at the Mahal gate in Pune, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The protestors allegedly also burnt a religious cloth, according to the Times of India report.

Violence spread quickly in the Mahal and Hasanpuri areas of Nagpur, with rioters torching vehicles and property. Curfew was imposed in several areas of the city, with the authorities calling for calm. Several people have been detained after the violence.

The Indian Express reported that the FIR, number 0115, was registered on March 18 by Jitendra Baburao Gadge, sub-inspector, Ganeshpeth Police Station, who was on duty from 10am to 9pm on Monday.

The police have arrested 51 people in connection with the Nagpur violence, and the same FIR lists 51 named accused and 500-600 unnamed individuals.

On Wednesday, the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) remanded 19 accused in the Nagpur violence case in police custody until March 21. The Nagpur police presented the accused before the court, seeking their remand for further investigation.

Eknath Shinde invokes Osama Bin Laden amid the Aurangzeb tomb row

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde compared how the United States handled the burial of Osama Bin Laden amid the row over the tomb of 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Shiv Sena leader said that the US refused to bury the slain Al Qaeda chief on its land and disposed of his body into the sea to prevent any kind of glorification.

"Who is Aurangzeb? Why should we allow his glorification in our state? He is a blot on our history," Eknath Shinde stated in his closing remarks in a heated legislative council debate.

“Even the US, after killing Osama bin Laden, ensured that he was not buried on their land. They disposed him off into the sea to prevent any glorification,” Shinde added.

Shinde called the Nagpur violence "unfortunate" and confirmed that four DCP-level officers were among the injured.