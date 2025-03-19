Nagpur violence: Eknath Shinde's ‘Osama bin Laden’ reference as he speaks on Aurangzeb tomb row

Amid the ongoing controversy over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday drew a comparison to how the United States handled Osama bin Laden’s burial. He pointed out that the US refused to bury Osama on its land and instead disposed of his body at sea to prevent any glorification. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde(PTI)

Eknath Shinde’s remarks came during a heated legislative council debate after he swiped at Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab. Addressing the council on the Nagpur violence, he questioned why Aurangzeb was being glorified, especially when right-wing groups have been demanding the removal of his tomb.

"Who is Aurangzeb? Why should we allow his glorification in our state? He is a blot on our history," Eknath Shinde stated in his closing remarks.

He recalled how Aurangzeb had given Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje the choice to convert to Islam, but Sambhajiraje refused and was subjected to brutal torture before being killed.

Responding to Parab’s claim that he switched allegiance from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to the BJP due to fear of central agencies, Shinde countered, “Even the US, after killing Osama bin Laden, ensured that he was not buried on their land. They disposed him of into the sea to prevent any glorification.”

Shinde also criticised state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal for comparing chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s governance to Aurangzeb’s rule.

"Did Fadnavis ever torture anyone the way Aurangzeb did to his enemies?" he asked, directing his question towards Parab, and further inquired whether the chief minister had mistreated him.

Nagpur violence over Aurangzeb's tomb

Violence broke out in Nagpur’s Mahal area on Monday around 7:30 pm after stones were hurled at the police amid rumours that a religious text was burned during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

On Tuesday, deputy CM Shinde urged people to maintain peace, stating that the police were investigating whether the incident was a “pre-planned conspiracy.” According to PTI, 34 police personnel were injured.

Shinde called the Nagpur violence "unfortunate" and confirmed that four DCP-level officers were among the injured. "The CM is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside. Petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the Police were also attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace," he told reporters.

Following the violence, over 50 people were taken into custody, and a curfew was imposed in parts of Nagpur. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed in the legislative assembly that the violence was premeditated, linking it to the emotional response triggered by the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film "Chhaava," which depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

To reassure residents, police and security forces conducted a flag march in the affected areas. Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal said, “Whether someone was conspiring this and how many people were involved in it is being investigated.”

Authorities imposed a curfew on Tuesday under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) due to rising tensions over the Aurangzeb tomb issue. The curfew was effective in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar, as per an official notification from Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)