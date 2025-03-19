Who is Fahim Shamim Khan, the suspected mastermind behind Nagpur violence?

Maharashtra police on Wednesday arrested Fahim Shamim Khan, a local leader of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP) in connection with the recent Nagpur violence. Fahim Shamim Khan was arrested shortly after his name was included in an FIR registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station.( X (@pallavict))

Khan, as per the authorities, has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the clashes that erupted in parts of Nagpur on Monday following a rumour that a religious book was burnt during the protest by right-wing groups against the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

Khan was arrested shortly after he was named in the FIR in connection with the recent Nagpur clashes and has been remanded to police custody until March 21.

A senior police officer stated that preliminary investigations and video evidence suggest Khan’s speech directly incited the violence.

Who is Fahim Shamim Khan, the suspected mastermind behind the Nagpur violence?

Fahim Shamim Khan is a local leader of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP) in Maharashtra and has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the recent Nagpur violence.

Khan was arrested shortly after his name was included in an FIR registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station. Earlier, police released his photograph, and a video showing Khan allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech just before the violence erupted.

Khan, who is a resident of Yashodhara Nagar, Khan, contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against BJP’s Nitin Gadkari and secured around 1,400 votes.

A senior police officer stated that preliminary investigations and video evidence suggest Khan’s speech directly incited the violence. The 18-page FIR named Khan as one of the prime accused.

Nagpur violence: What happened and what's the condition now?

Violence erupted in Nagpur on Monday after rumours about a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by VHP for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, were spread in the region.

Police have so far arrested 55 people in connection with the Nagpur violence.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singhal on Wednesday visited the affected and confirmed that no further incidents had been reported since the imposition of the curfew.

However, security remains tight, with around 2,000 armed personnel deployed, including Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Riot Control Police (RCP) patrolling sensitive areas under the leadership of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).