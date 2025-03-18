Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the communal violence in Nagpur appears to be a premeditated conspiracy, and the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments. At least 12 police personnel, including three DCPs (deputy commissioners of police), were injured in the violence, which erupted in central Nagpur. (ANI- X)

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said 33 police personnel, including three deputy commissioners of police, were injured in the violence, and one of the senior officials was attacked with an axe.

“A group of people in a planned pattern attacked police personnel, with an intention of disturbing social harmony in parts of Nagpur. Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCPs, have been injured severely. Five citizens have been injured, and one of them is admitted to the ICU,” Fadnavis said.

People stand near charred remains of a car at Chitnis Park area amid curfew after violence erupted on Monday night, in Nagpur, Tuesday.(PTI)

“Nobody, irrespective of their religious identity, involved in the attack on police officers will be spared,” the chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, asserted.

Fadnavis also claimed that the mob had weapons and a trolley full of stones assembled with the specific intention of disturbing law and order.

Curfew in Nagpur

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb on Monday triggered violence during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised.

Fadnavis's Chhaava reference

Amid increasing tensions over Nagpur violence, Fadnavis attributed people's anger against Aurangzeb to the Chhaava movie and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"The Chhaava movie has ignited people's anger against Aurangzeb, but still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful. Law and order should be maintained. If anyone riots, we will take action regardless of caste or religion," the Maharashtra CM said.

"Complaint of Muslim delegation was received by police, and it was taking action," he added.

Eknath Shinde claims a conspiracy to target specific community

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde claimed that there was a conspiracy to target a specific community.

Calling the Nagpur violence "unfortunate," Eknath Shinde appealed to the people to maintain peace in the state and said the police are investigating if the incident was a “pre-planned conspiracy”, news agency ANI reported.

"The incident which occurred in Nagpur is unfortunate. Police are investigating if this was a pre-planned conspiracy. 4 DCP level officers were injured in this incident. The CM is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside. Petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the Police were also attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace," ANI quoted Eknath Shinde as saying.

He added that people should not try and incite violence between two communities.

"Who is Aurangzeb? Is he a saint? Has he done any good work? One should read the history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and watch Chhava movies. They tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days. Aurangzeb was a traitor. Aurangzeb's grave is a blot on Maharashtra. The protestors are protesting for the pride of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," he added.

(With inputs from Surendra P Gangan)