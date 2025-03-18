Menu Explore
Devendra Fadnavis blames Chhaava movie for 'anger in people' against Aurangzeb

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2025 12:41 PM IST

Amid the ongoing Aurangzeb row in Maharashtra and Monday's violence in Nagpur, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday blamed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava movie for people's anger against the 17th-century Mughal emperor.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI FILE)
Talking about the violence in Nagpur after rumours of a right-wing group burning a religious book spread, Fadnavis called the riots pre-planned.

"This violent incident and riots seem to be pre-planned," he said in the Maharashtra assembly. The CM also said that specific houses, and establishments were targeted by the mob. He said that it all looked like a conspiracy.

The BJP leader went on to blame the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava movie, the recent biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, for the ‘anger’ in people for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. But he called on the public to keep the state peaceful.

"Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb. Still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful," Fadnavis said in his speech in the legislative assembly.

