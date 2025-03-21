UK's Heathrow Airport closed due to power outage caused by fire

UK's Heathrow Airport announced on Friday that it will be closed until midnight on March 21, after experiencing a power outage due to a fire at an electrical substation. A fire at an electrical substation has led to a power outage at Heathrow airport (File/REUTERS)

In a post on X, the airport authorities said, “Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.”

They also advised passengers to not travel to the airport and to contact their respective airlines for more information on their flights.

While fire crews have responded to the incident, the airport authorities told Reuters they did not have clarity on when power would be restored.

Eurocontrol, which handles air traffic control operations across Europe, stated on it's website that no flights were allowed to arrive at Heathrow airport and that diversion plans were in place for all incoming flights.

Heathrow was the world's second-busiest international airport in 2024 behind Dubai, reported Reuters citing travel data firm OAG.

The fire at an electrical substation in west London, has left not only the airport, but thousands of homes without power. The London Fire Brigade said a transformer within the substation had caught on fire, as reported by news agency PA Media.

Around 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters have been deployed to deal with the incident, and around 150 people have been evacuated from nearby properties. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited)