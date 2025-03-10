Heathrow Airport passengers face delays after car catches fire inside tunnel

The passengers travelling from London’s Heathrow airport on Monday morning faced massive delays after an electric car burst into flames inside a tunnel at the airport, reported Mirror. The car was seen in flames inside a tunnel that connects the airport’s three major terminals - 1,2, and 3, the report added. Confirming the incident, Heathrow airport said that access to terminals 2 and 3 were partially restricted due to the fire. (File/REUTERS)

“Due to an earlier vehicle fire, road access to Terminals 2 and 3 is partially restricted. Passengers are advised to leave more time travelling to the airport and use public transport where possible. We apologise for the disruption caused,” the airport said.

The incident happened during the early hours of Monday, Metro reported, adding that the fire forced the closing down of M4 southbound, between the J4 and J4A. The traffic was later diverted through other local routes to access the airport.

The London fire brigade was called at around 3.00 am, and the fire was controlled within 45 minutes, according to a spokesperson of the fire department. The car was completely destroyed after the fire was extinguished, he added.

“We were called just before 3 am to an electric vehicle fire inside the east ramp. We sent two fire engines to the scene, but once the fire was extinguished, the car was completely destroyed. The fire was under control by 3.45 am. London Ambulance was called to the scene, but there are no reports of any injuries. We left the scene at 4.30 am,” Metro quoted the London fire brigade spokesperson as saying.