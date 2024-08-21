 Bus carrying pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, 28 killed | World News - Hindustan Times
Bus carrying pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, 28 killed

AP |
Aug 21, 2024 11:16 AM IST

Another 23 people suffered injuries in the crash, 14 of them are in serious condition.

A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, an official said Wednesday.

Enraged over the accident, locals reached the spot and blocked the road.(Image for representation.)
Enraged over the accident, locals reached the spot and blocked the road.(Image for representation.)

The crash happened Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd, said Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local emergency official, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Another 23 people suffered injuries in the crash, 14 of them serious, he added.

There had been 51 people on board at the time of the crash.

The pilgrims had been on their way to Iraq to commemorate Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day following the death of a Shiite saint in the 7th century.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
