California braces for more flooding as another winter storm approaches

At least 13 people died in a series of storms that hit the United States in quick succession, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. California is now bracing for yet another winter storm, which is expected to make landfall on Monday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast suggests that New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut could see as much as 10 inches of snowfall on Monday. It will arrive with high winds, creating a risk of flight delays and power outages across the Northeast. In Boston, the storm is expected to bring rain Tuesday morning and then heavy snow later in the day, so commuters may have a hard trip home, it added.

Further snowfall is also anticipated in western Wisconsin and much of Minnesota - where the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul have already recorded 80 inches of snowfall this winter, their eighth snowiest season on record, BBC reported.

The winter storm has wreaked havoc across the state. In Los Angeles, heavy rains downed power lines hitting a car and then electrocuting a man who later died in the hospital, while in Victorville, firefighters said one motorist died when their car was submerged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several images have surfaced on social media that showed guardsmen rescuing residents trapped in their cars partially submerged in water. Residents in several towns, largely in the north, have been ordered to evacuate.

A state of emergency has been issued in 40 of California's 58 counties to support storm response.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON