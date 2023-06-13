California Governor Gavin Newsom dodges 2024 Presidential race question amid concerns over Biden's fitness

California Governor Gavin Newsom sidestepped a question on Monday regarding speculation about his potential entry into the 2024 presidential race.

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions at a press conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 1, 2023. Newsom announced Thursday, June 8, 2023, that he is proposing an amendment to the United States Constitution that would enshrine into law gun regulations including universal background checks and raising the minimum age to buy a firearm to 21, his latest foray into national politics. (Renée C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)(AP)

With recent polls indicating growing concerns among Americans about President Biden's mental fitness for office, Newsom was asked by Fox News's Sean Hannity if he had received requests to join the presidential race. Newsom responded, "I see where you're going with that. No—I'm not answering."

While several rumours have circulated about Newsom's possible presidential ambitions, he previously endorsed Biden's re-election bid in April, seeking to dispel such speculations.

At present, President Biden, who is 80 years old, has not faced a challenge from a sitting Democrat politician. But, two figures have emerged as his primary opponents: spiritual guru and self-help author Marianne Williamson, and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Nonetheless, concerns about Biden's age and vitality have loomed over his re-election bid.

A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll revealed that only 32% of voters believed the 80-year-old President possessed the mental sharpness necessary to be commander in chief.

The unease surrounding Biden's fitness for office extends beyond partisan lines. A CBS News/YouGov survey disclosed that just 58% of Democrats felt Biden should run for re-election, while 75% of self-described independents were opposed to the idea. Among Democrats who believed Biden should not run, 45% expressed fears that he would be unable to complete a second term, while 20% were skeptical of his chances of winning re-election.

California Governor brushed aside concerns about Biden's fitness during his interview with Hannity, asserting that he believed the President was mentally sharp. "I have conversations with him all the time. Yes, I do [believe he's sharp enough]. I'm dead serious about that," Newsom stated.

While affirming his confidence in Biden, Newsom has been actively raising his national profile in recent days. He criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for transferring migrants to Sacramento from the US-Mexico border and proposed a "28th Amendment" aimed at restricting gun ownership.

In a surprising move, the 55-year-old Governor also commended former US President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating, "It was incredible. He...played no politics during COVID with California—played none whatsoever—it's a fact."

Newsom did not shy away from acknowledging the dire homelessness situation in his state, attributing it to various factors. He cited high housing costs, problematic regulations, and resistance to new housing starts and construction due to local opposition.

While assuming responsibility for the situation, Newsom remarked, "We own this, Sean. I'm not here defending this."