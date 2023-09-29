California senator Dianne Feinstein passes away at 90

Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing California senator who dedicated over three decades to US politics, has passed away at the age of 90.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has died. She was 90.

She held the title of being the Senate's senior-most member and participated in voting as recently as Thursday.

Over the past few months, the California Democrat had been the subject of inquiries regarding potential memory and cognitive challenges.

In April, Feinstein was hospitalized following a "minor fall" at her residence, which added to a string of health-related concerns.

