California senator Dianne Feinstein passes away at 90

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Sep 29, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Dianne Feinstein, influential California senator, dies at 90 after a career spanning over 30 years in US politics.

Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing California senator who dedicated over three decades to US politics, has passed away at the age of 90.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has died. She was 90. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)

She held the title of being the Senate's senior-most member and participated in voting as recently as Thursday.

Over the past few months, the California Democrat had been the subject of inquiries regarding potential memory and cognitive challenges.

In April, Feinstein was hospitalized following a "minor fall" at her residence, which added to a string of health-related concerns.

{This developing news story is currently under revision, and additional information will be released shortly.}

