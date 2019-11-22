e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

California student who shot 2 others, himself dead used ‘kit gun’: Officials

Authorities are still trying to piece together what prompted the shooting, especially as Berhow had no history of troubled behaviour.

world Updated: Nov 22, 2019 08:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Los Angeles
Students being escorted out of Saugus High School after a shooting on the campus in Santa Clarita, California on Nov. 14, 2019 .
Students being escorted out of Saugus High School after a shooting on the campus in Santa Clarita, California on Nov. 14, 2019 . (AP Photo )
         

The teenager who gunned down two classmates at a California school last week before shooting himself used a “kit gun” that is untraceable, authorities said Thursday.

In a tweet, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the so-called “ghost gun” used by Nathaniel Berhow was assembled from parts that do not have serial numbers.

He said kit guns -- also known as “80 percent guns” - are sold at gun shows or can be purchased online, allowing owners to skirt California’s gun laws.

Ghost guns “are sold as a kit, and you can legally buy it, assemble the weapon yourself and you have a gun that is not registered and no one knows that you have it, it’s very dangerous,” Villanueva told ABC7.

The sheriff added in a statement that it was unclear who assembled the .45-caliber pistol used by Berhow last Thursday during his rampage at Saugus High School, a short commute from Los Angeles.

Two fellow students were killed and several others were injured before Berhow, who had turned 16 that day, shot himself in the head. He died a day later.

Authorities are still trying to piece together what prompted the shooting, especially as Berhow had no history of troubled behaviour.

Villanueva said Berhow’s father had six registered guns that were lawfully removed from the home and subsequently destroyed. A later search turned up the “kit gun.” The sheriff said investigators are looking at Berhow’s electronic communication in the hope it will shed light on his motive.

tags
top news
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks to follow on new Maharashtra govt
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks to follow on new Maharashtra govt
Hostile nuclear-armed Pak keeps India on constant alert: US lawmaker
Hostile nuclear-armed Pak keeps India on constant alert: US lawmaker
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
The cracks in BJP’s dual approach, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The cracks in BJP’s dual approach, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News