Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Joe Biden declares emergency in California amid storm-pounding: Top updates

Joe Biden declares emergency in California amid storm-pounding: Top updates

world news
Updated on Jan 15, 2023 11:05 PM IST

California Storm Emergency: Here are top updates on the weather conditions in California

California Storm Emergency: Water drips from a rose near a house flooded by the Salinas River near Chualar, California.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

US president Joe Biden declared an emergency in California as storm systems are set to hit the state, bringing even more heavy flooding to already waterlogged regions. Joe Biden "declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides," the White House said in a statement.

Read more: UK lawmakers sought King Charles’ nod for law affecting his property: Report

Here are top 10 updates on the weather conditions in California:

1. The National Weather Service warned, "Waves of heavy precipitation continue to batter California. Heavy rain will continue bringing the threat of flooding and mudslides/landslides. Hazardous travel due to heavy mountain snow and blowing snow from (California) to (Colorado)."

2. Emergency declaration makes federal funding available for relief to affected people, including temporary housing and repairs.

3. At least 19 people are known to have died from storm-related causes in the last three weeks.

4. The Salinas River has been overflowing its banks in many spots, AFP reported.

Read more: Does Prince Harry watch ‘The Crown’? Yes, he even fact-checks it

5. Governor Gavin Newsom warned that California was not in the clear yet, “We're not done” urging people to remain vigilant and exercise "common sense over the course of the next 24 to 48 hours."

6. Nearly 26 million Californians remained under a flood watch Saturday evening, according to the weather agency.

7. Rains have continued in California for the past three weeks with the Salinas Valley among the hardest hit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
california
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP