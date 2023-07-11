Can California be saved? Vanity Fair's Joe Hagan questioning the state’s pressing issues

California is in a state of flux. Joe Hagan. (Image Credit: Reddit/Vanity Fair)

The state is facing a number of pressing issues, including widespread homelessness, environmental chaos, crime, and economic uncertainty.

In a recent Vanity Fair feature story, special correspondent Joe Hagan explored these issues and talked to leading politicians, writers, activists, environmentalists, scientists, media moguls, and even a standup comedian to get a feel for what Californians are talking about.

As Hagan writes, "California, by any measure, is undergoing a vibe shift." The state is no longer the Golden State of its past. It is now a place of rising inequality, political gridlock, and environmental degradation.

Hagan spent two weeks traversing the state and talking to influential people from different sectors. He wanted to grasp what Californians are discussing and feeling—and how their opinions might influence America’s future.

The writer shared that it is a related piece to a previous feature he wrote for the magazine about Florida, titled, “All Roads Lead to Mar-a-Lago. Inside the Fury and Fantasy of Donald Trump’s Florida. I’m Joe Hagan, the writer of this story. I’m hosting a Reddit #AMA where you can ask me anything about my coverage of California and Florida, and the differences and links between these two powerful states. Join me on Reddit and let’s have a dialogue about the state of the states.”

One of the most pressing issues facing California is homelessness. The state has the highest rate of homelessness in the country, with over 160,000 people living on the streets.

Another major issue facing California is environmental chaos. The state is experiencing more extreme weather events, such as wildfires, droughts, and floods. These events are causing billions of dollars in damage and displacing thousands of people.

Crime is also on the rise in Gavin Newsom’s state. The state's violent crime rate has increased by 20% in the past five years. This is due in part to the state's lenient sentencing laws and the proliferation of illegal guns.

Economically, the prominent US state is facing a number of major challenges.

Unemployment rate is higher than the national average, and the cost of living is sky-high.

Can anyone fix California?

The state is facing threads of complex problems that will require a multi-pronged approach. But, there are a number of things that can be done to improve the situation.

One important step is to address the issue of homelessness. This will require an increase in funding for affordable housing and mental health services.

The next step is to address the state's environmental problems which will require investing in renewable energy and water conservation.

Finally, California needs to address its major economic flaws. This will require generating employment and making it easier for businesses to operate in the state. It will also require addressing the state's budget deficit.