 Canada announces fresh sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Canada announces fresh sanctions against Russia over Putin critic Navalny's death

Canada announces fresh sanctions against Russia over Putin critic Navalny's death

Reuters |
Mar 03, 2024 05:27 PM IST

The latest sanctions will target six Russian officials, including senior officials

Canada announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia on Sunday over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, left, and his mother-in-law Alla Abrosimova visit the grave of Alexei Navalny after his yesterday funeral at the Borisovskoye Cemetery, in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Navalny, who was President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was buried after a funeral that drew thousands of mourners amid a heavy police presence. (AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, left, and his mother-in-law Alla Abrosimova visit the grave of Alexei Navalny after his yesterday funeral at the Borisovskoye Cemetery, in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Navalny, who was President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was buried after a funeral that drew thousands of mourners amid a heavy police presence. (AP)

The latest sanctions will target six Russian officials, including senior officials and high-ranking employees of Russia's prosecution, judicial and correctional services, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On