Canada announces fresh sanctions against Russia over Putin critic Navalny's death

Canada announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia on Sunday over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, left, and his mother-in-law Alla Abrosimova visit the grave of Alexei Navalny after his yesterday funeral at the Borisovskoye Cemetery, in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Navalny, who was President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was buried after a funeral that drew thousands of mourners amid a heavy police presence. (AP)

The latest sanctions will target six Russian officials, including senior officials and high-ranking employees of Russia's prosecution, judicial and correctional services, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.