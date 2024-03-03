Canada announces fresh sanctions against Russia over Putin critic Navalny's death
Reuters |
Mar 03, 2024 05:27 PM IST
The latest sanctions will target six Russian officials, including senior officials
Canada announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia on Sunday over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The latest sanctions will target six Russian officials, including senior officials and high-ranking employees of Russia's prosecution, judicial and correctional services, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Share this article