Canada announces fresh sanctions against Russia over Putin critic Navalny's death

The latest sanctions will target six Russian officials, including senior officials and high-ranking employees of Russia's prosecution, judicial and correctional services, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

Canada announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia on Sunday over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

