Canada anti-vaccine stir: Trudeau says calling in army not on cards 'right now'
Canada anti-vaccine stir: Trudeau says calling in army not on cards ‘right now’

Justin Truedeau's remarks came after Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly suggested that the military may have to be summoned to evict protesters from the capital city.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (File Photo)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 08:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is Covid-19 positive and was taken to a ‘secret' location as protests raged against his government's vaccine mandate, has ruled out, at least for now, calling in the country's army to evict the protesters from the capital city, Ottawa.

Also Read | Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

“It is not on the cards right now. We have to be extremely cautious while deploying the military in situations against Canadians. It is up to the police to deal with the agitators. However, the federal government is ready to provide support from federal police and intelligence services to the provincial governments,” Trudeau said in a press briefing.

The 50-year-old leader further said that the protesters should go back home as their protest, he said, has already caused ‘significant disruptions’ to the residents of the city.

Trudeau's remarks came after Peter Sloly, the Ottawa police chief, suggested that the government may have to summon armed forces to end the stir. “I'm increasingly concerned that there's no policing solution to this. We're considering every option, including military aid to civil power,” Sloly said.

(With agency inputs)

