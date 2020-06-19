e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Canada closes cross-border park where families reunited

Canada closes cross-border park where families reunited

The park has been one of the only options for separated friends and families to see each other. Some cross-border couples have even had their weddings there.

world Updated: Jun 19, 2020 06:37 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Surrey
The park is adjacent to Peace Arch Historical State Park in Washington state.
The park is adjacent to Peace Arch Historical State Park in Washington state.(AP)
         

British Columbia has temporarily closed a park where American and Canadian friends and families have been able to reunite despite the closed US-Canada border.

Authorities said Thursday that Peace Arch Provincial Park in Surrey, British Columbia, had become too crowded, raising concerns about traffic and public safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The park is adjacent to Peace Arch Historical State Park in Washington state. Visitors from both sides can cross the border without showing passports or other forms of identification, as long as they remain in the park.

With the border closed to nonessential travel, the park has been one of the only options for separated friends and families to see each other. Some cross-border couples have even had their weddings there.

But British Columbia officials say parking lots and access roads have been overwhelmed with nearly twice as many vehicles as typical peak summer traffic. Efforts to manage the number of visitors by posting signs, increasing patrols and limiting park hours have fallen short, they said.

Officials have also noted that Canada recently changed travel restrictions to allow immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to enter Canada to be with an immediate family member as long as they are asymptomatic of Covid-19 and self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Authorities said they would reopen the park when they deem it safe to do so.

tags
top news
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
200,000 recuperate, rate of recovery from Covid-19 stands at 54%
200,000 recuperate, rate of recovery from Covid-19 stands at 54%
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
Rs 50,000-crore public works on the cards for generating jobs
Rs 50,000-crore public works on the cards for generating jobs
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In