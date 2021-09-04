Canada could witness surge in Covid cases by month-end: Authorities

Canada could witness its most severe outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of this month if vaccination rates do not increase and other control measures are not implemented, according to new modelling presented by health authorities.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), fresh cases could reach 15,000 by the end of September. Between August 27 and September 2, the number of daily cases averaged 3,486, almost six times the figure for late July.

The modelling was released during a briefing by Canada’s chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam on Friday. This was the first briefing since Federal elections were called on August 15, and the absence of these interactions, which were frequent prior to that date, have been criticised by opposition parties.

The new scenario also places increased pressure upon the ruling Liberal Party for precipitating elections while a fourth wave was under way, with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau facing constant criticism during a televised unofficial French-language debate on Thursday evening, during which he was accused of not maintaining Covid-appropriate norms at his campaign events.

It also places attention on Canada’s decision to go ahead with opening discretionary travel to fully vaccinated international visitors from September 7, despite the ominous trajectory of coronavirus cases.

In a statement, Tam said “the Delta-driven wave has continued to accelerate along the strong resurgence trajectory”.

Vaccination rates are high in Canada with 84% of those above 12 having received at least one dose and 77% considered fully vaccinated. However, Tam urged a surge in vaccinations at this “crucial moment”.

PHAC focused mainly on the 18 to 39 demographic where rates remain lowest, at 63% fully dosed.

The modelling document issued by PHAC pointed out that new cases among the unvaccinated were increased at 12 times the rate for those fully vaccinated, while hospitalisations were correspondingly 36 times higher.

It also noted that between December 14, 2020 and August 14, 2021, just 0.04% of those fully vaccinated were infected, with “the majority of recent cases and hospitalisations occurring in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people”.