Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Canada could witness surge in Covid cases by month-end: Authorities
world news

Canada could witness surge in Covid cases by month-end: Authorities

The Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing constant criticism for calling snap polls while a fourth wave is under way.
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 10:29 AM IST
A healthcare worker from Humber River hospital’s mobile vaccination team administers the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at The Church of Pentecost Canada in Toronto, Ontario. (REUTERS)

Canada could witness its most severe outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of this month if vaccination rates do not increase and other control measures are not implemented, according to new modelling presented by health authorities.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), fresh cases could reach 15,000 by the end of September. Between August 27 and September 2, the number of daily cases averaged 3,486, almost six times the figure for late July.

The modelling was released during a briefing by Canada’s chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam on Friday. This was the first briefing since Federal elections were called on August 15, and the absence of these interactions, which were frequent prior to that date, have been criticised by opposition parties.

The new scenario also places increased pressure upon the ruling Liberal Party for precipitating elections while a fourth wave was under way, with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau facing constant criticism during a televised unofficial French-language debate on Thursday evening, during which he was accused of not maintaining Covid-appropriate norms at his campaign events.

RELATED STORIES

It also places attention on Canada’s decision to go ahead with opening discretionary travel to fully vaccinated international visitors from September 7, despite the ominous trajectory of coronavirus cases.

In a statement, Tam said “the Delta-driven wave has continued to accelerate along the strong resurgence trajectory”.

Vaccination rates are high in Canada with 84% of those above 12 having received at least one dose and 77% considered fully vaccinated. However, Tam urged a surge in vaccinations at this “crucial moment”.

PHAC focused mainly on the 18 to 39 demographic where rates remain lowest, at 63% fully dosed.

The modelling document issued by PHAC pointed out that new cases among the unvaccinated were increased at 12 times the rate for those fully vaccinated, while hospitalisations were correspondingly 36 times higher.

It also noted that between December 14, 2020 and August 14, 2021, just 0.04% of those fully vaccinated were infected, with “the majority of recent cases and hospitalisations occurring in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Facebook apologises after AI feature mistakenly labels Black men as ‘primates’

Covid-19: Record deaths in Florida amid Delta surge in US

Google locks down Afghan govt email accounts as Taliban look for access: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP