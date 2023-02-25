Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Canada doubles down on sanctions against Russia, to send 4 more tanks to Ukraine

Canada doubles down on sanctions against Russia, to send 4 more tanks to Ukraine

world news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 01:46 AM IST

PM Justin Trudeau said that new sanctions would target 129 individuals and 63 entities including Russian deputy prime ministers and other officials.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(AP)
Reuters |

Canada is imposing fresh Russia-related sanctions and sending four more Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, marking the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

Also read: World Bank's bid to support Ukraine's budget, announces another $2.5 billion aid

The new sanctions would target 129 individuals and 63 entities including Russian deputy prime ministers and other officials, Trudeau told reporters in Toronto. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
canada justin trudeau russia ukraine crisis ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP