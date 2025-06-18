Search Search
Canada drops ‘strong’ G7 statement on Ukraine war after US resistance

AFP |
Jun 18, 2025 02:34 AM IST

The US sought to soften the draft, but Canada opposed it, saying it wouldn’t be fair to Ukraine as President Zelenskyy arrived at the summit.

The United States blocked a "strong" G7 statement on Ukraine that would have condemned Russia, arguing it wanted to preserve its ability to negotiate, an official from summit host Canada said Tuesday.

US blocked a "strong" G7 statement on Ukraine that would have condemned Russia, arguing it wanted to preserve its ability to negotiate.(AFP)
"Basically no statement because the Americans wanted to water it down," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The other six members of G7 agreed on "strong language," but a joint statement would have needed agreement from the United States.

The official said that the same language would instead be released in a chair's summary of the summit.

